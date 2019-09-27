This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast covers the push to impeach President Donald Trump, Beto O'Rourke's gun ban and the race to replace Iowa 4th District Congressman Steve King.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.
This week's show features Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Thomas Nelson of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, James Lynch of the Cedar Rapids Gazette and Erin Murphy of the Lee Des Moines bureau.
The show was produced by Stephen Colbert and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Surf Zombies.