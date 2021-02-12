 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PODCAST: On Iowa Politics discusses COVID-19 policies and public education bills
View Comments

PODCAST: On Iowa Politics discusses COVID-19 policies and public education bills

{{featured_button_text}}
On Iowa politics bug

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Gov. Kim Reynolds declares “mission accomplished” against COVID-19, statehouse Republicans advance public education measures and it’s awards season!

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by Journal Des Moines bureau chief Erin Murphy and features Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, and Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Scarlet Kelly Pardekooper.

Copyright 2020 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Equity in COVID vaccine distribution

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News