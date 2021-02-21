PODCAST: On Iowa Politics discusses Iowa election law, U.S. Senate elections and the caucuses

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: proposed changes to Iowa’s elections are ripping through the Iowa Legislature, Chuck Grassley has a primary opponent – assuming Chuck runs again – and the latest on the ongoing assault on Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by Journal Des Moines bureau chief Erin Murphy and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, and Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Imperfekt.

