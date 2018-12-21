This week's On Iowa Politics Podcast covers some big wins for Iowa senators, updates on the Iowa House 55 race, and whether former Gov. Tom Vilsack might turn his attention to the U.S. Senate.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast which re-creates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.
This week's show features James Lynch, Erin Murphy, Ed Tibbetts and Todd Dorman.
This week's show was produced by Max Freund and the music heard in the podcast is courtesy of The Olympics.
