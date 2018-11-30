This week's On Iowa Politics Podcast covers whether Nancy Pelosi will become the next Speaker of the House, an update on recounts in Iowa House 55, and how much impact external states have on Iowa policy.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast which re-creates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.
This week's show features James Lynch, Erin Murphy, Ed Tibbetts, Todd Dorman and Thomas Nelson.
This week's show was produced by Max Freund and the music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Imperfekt.
