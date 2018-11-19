This week's On Iowa Politics Podcast cover Gov. Kim Reynolds' statements on U.S. Rep. Steve King, whether Democrats can reach the rural voter base, and what to expect from the 2019 legislative session.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast which re-creates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.
This week's show features Erin Murphy, Bret Hayworth, Todd Dorman and Thomas Nelson.
This week's show was produced by Max Freund and the music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Austin Taft.
Chat with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @OnIowaPolitics, and subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher. Know an Iowa musician who should be on our show? Send their band sound files to oniowapolitics@gmail.com.