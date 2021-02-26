PODCAST: On Iowa Politics discusses state elections changes, COVID relief and a redistricting pause

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: discussion of the elections changes moving quickly through the legislature, the state of federal pandemic assistance for Iowa and redistricting in the Hawkeye State.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette's James Lynch and features Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Milk & Eggs.

