This week's On Iowa Politics covers U.S. Rep. Steve King getting snubbed on Air Force One, President Donald Trump and candidate Joe Biden in Iowa on the same day and a big cattle call of Democratic candidates in Cedar Rapids.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.
This week's show features Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Thomas Nelson of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, James Lynch of the Cedar Rapids Gazette and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.
