This week's On Iowa Politics Podcast discusses Congressman Steve King's request in a town hall meeting to pray for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and the entry of Bernie Sanders into the presidential race.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.
This week's show features James Lynch, Bret Hayworth, Erin Murphy, Todd Dorman, Ed Tibbetts and Thomas Nelson.
This week's show was produced by Max Freund and the music heard in the podcast is courtesy of 8 Seconds Band.
Chat with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @OnIowaPolitics, and subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher. Know an Iowa musician who should be on our show? Send their band sound files to oniowapolitics@gmail.com.