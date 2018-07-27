This week's On Iowa Politics Podcast covers President Donald Trump's visit to Iowa, Rep. Steve King's chances of winning in November and more.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.
This week's show features James Lynch, Thomas Nelson, Erin Murphy, Todd Dorman, Bret Hayworth and Ed Tibbetts.
The show was produced by Max Freund. The music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Paleo.
