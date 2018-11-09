This week's On Iowa Politics Podcast covers the most recent election results, who won, who didn't, and what that could mean for everyone moving towards 2020.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast which re-creates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.
This week's show features Erin Murphy, Ed Tibbetts, Todd Dorman, Thomas Nelson, and James Q. Lynch.
This week's show was produced by Max Freund and the music heard in the podcast is courtesy of TGL.
