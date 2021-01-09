PODCAST: On Iowa Politics examines the fallout from Washington and a new legislative session

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: a riot in Washington and a new session in Des Moines.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times, Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy and Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Autumn.

