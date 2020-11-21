PODCAST: On Iowa Politics recaps partial mask mandate, Grassley positive test

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: We're still counting ballots, Grassley tests positive for coronavirus and Kim Reynolds' soft mask mandate.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courie, Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy, and Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Lojo Russo.

