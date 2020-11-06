PODCAST: On Iowa Politics recaps takeaways from big 2020 races

This week’s On Iowa Politics podcast recaps big takeaways from the 2020 election, including President Donald Trump topping the state for a second time and the win by Randy Feenstra in Iowa's 4th Congressional District.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy and Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Kristopher.

