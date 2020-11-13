 Skip to main content
PODCAST: On Iowa Politics recaps the elongated 2020 election
PODCAST: On Iowa Politics recaps the elongated 2020 election

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: The elongated 2020 election, including in the Iowa 2nd Congressional District race, and the debate about the presidential outcome.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, and Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and The Olympics.

