This week's On Iowa Politics Podcast covers Sen. Chuck Grassley's role in the hearings of Supreme Court nominee Bret Kavanaugh, and Rep. Rod Blum's district being called by Politico "one of Democrats' best pickup opportunities this fall."
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.
This show features James Lynch, Thomas Nelson, Erin Murphy, Todd Dorman, and Ed Tibbetts.
The show was produced by Max Freund, and the music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Paleo.
Chat with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @OnIowaPolitics, and subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher. Know an Iowa musician who should be on our show? Send their band sound files to oniowapolitics@gmail.com