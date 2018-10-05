This week's On Iowa Politics Podcast covers recent "political pageantry"; the possibility of a Kavanaugh confirmation; and debate preparations taking place for some Iowa candidates.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.
This show features James Lynch, Thomas Nelson and Erin Murphy.
The show was produced by Max Freund, and the music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Lipstick Homicide.
Chat with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @OnIowaPolitics, and subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher. Know an Iowa musician who should be on our show? Send their band sound files to oniowapolitics@gmail.com