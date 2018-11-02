Try 1 month for 99¢

This week's On Iowa Politics Podcast covers the Iowa 4th congressional district contest with Steve King and J.D. Scholten, the value of newspaper endorsements and whether U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley will seek another term in 2022.

This show features James Lynch, Ed Tibbetts, Bret Hayworth, Thomas Nelson and Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Max Freund, and the music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and 8 Seconds.

Chat with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @OnIowaPolitics, and subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher. Know an Iowa musician who should be on our show? Send their band sound files to oniowapolitics@gmail.com

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County and education reporter

Load comments