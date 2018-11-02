This week's On Iowa Politics Podcast covers the Iowa 4th congressional district contest with Steve King and J.D. Scholten, the value of newspaper endorsements and whether U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley will seek another term in 2022.
This show features James Lynch, Ed Tibbetts, Bret Hayworth, Thomas Nelson and Todd Dorman.
The show was produced by Max Freund, and the music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and 8 Seconds.
