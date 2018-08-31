This week On Iowa Politics talks about Fred Hubbell's tax returns, the new trade deal with Mexico, and whether Iowa farmers will be happy.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.
This show features Erin Murphy, Ed Tibbetts, and Todd Dorman.
The show was produced by Max Freund, and the music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Dead Larry.
Chat with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @OnIowaPolitics, and subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher. Know an Iowa musician who should be on our show? Send their band sound files to oniowapolitics@gmail.com