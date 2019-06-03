This week's On Iowa Politics covers Rep. Steve King's latest town halls, girl power, a special session and a heartfelt endorsement.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that recreates the conversations that happen when Iowa's political reporters get together after deadlines have been met.
This week's show features Bret Hayworth, Erin Murphy, James Lynch and Ed Tibbetts.
The show was produced by Stephen Colbert and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Imperfekt. Chat with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @OnIowaPolitics, and subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher.