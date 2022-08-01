Police chief expresses concerns about allowing ATVs/UTVs on Sioux City streets

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller told city councilmembers Monday, during a presentation, that the "negatives" associated with allowing ATVs and UTVs on city streets "far outweigh the positives."

At the council's July 25 meeting, Gerald Collins, who lives in the Riverside neighborhood, asked them to consider adopting an ordinance that would allow all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles to be legally driven on some city streets. Collins wants to be able to ride from his residence in Riverside to his part-time job in South Dakota.

Currently, the City of Sioux City has no ordinances that either restrict or allow ATV/UTV usage on city streets beyond what is indicated in a new state law, which went into effect on July 1. The law legalized the use of ATVs and UTVs on a limited number of roadways in Iowa. Cities are allowed to regulate the operation of such vehicles on two-lane primary and secondary road extensions.

ATVs and UTVs can only be used on the following roads within Sioux City limits: K29 (Old Lakeport Road, south of Derocher Path), D18 (Correctionville Road, east of Camp High Hopes), and D25 (Old Hwy 141, southeast of the entrance to the cemetery).

According to Mueller, such ATVs and UTVs are not necessarily designed to operate on roads. He said that a lot of ATVs and UTVs in the low and mid trim levels are missing rearview and sideview mirrors, horns, taillights and blinkers, although these items can be purchased as after-market accessories. He said he thinks loud noises associated with these vehicles will drive public complaints.

"ATVs and UTVs are not manufactured to go on the highway. They have smaller displacement engines that rev higher. Due to their size considerations, the manufacturers have to make everything smaller," he said. "A lot of these vehicles have exposed engines, which creates additional noise issues."

Mueller said that the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which refers to the vehicles as OHVs (off-highway vehicles), recommends that they "not go on roadways."

"From 2016 through 2018, there's 2,211 deaths on OHVs, which includes all-terrain vehicles. Nearly 300 of the deaths were among children under the age of 16," Mueller said, citing CPSC data. "My fear is that a lot of these owners or parents that have these will look at these not as motor vehicles. It's easy to toss the keys to somebody who's a less experienced driver, which would potentially lead to issues if they interact with traffic."

Resident Brad Lepper voiced opposition to legalizing such vehicles on city streets. He said he caught some individuals on ATVs doing donuts in his yard.

"We had issues with them driving through when my children were out there," he said. "We literally called the police. We had them pulling up through the property, meeting an officer head-on, turning around and taking off and running from the police. The police are not able to pursue them for safety concerns."

Collins, who also attended the meeting, said he agrees with Mueller's safety concerns. But, he said his off-road vehicle has a roll cage, safety harness, headlights, taillights, turn signals and a horn.

"Many people who have these machines are, I would say, mature, qualified people," he said. "I do think by having these (vehicles) all in one category, it's very difficult for the city to allow them. I get it."

Operating an ATV or UTV on streets where the vehicles are not permitted carries a fine of $70. ATVs and UTVs also cannot be used on highways greater than two lanes, regardless of location in the city or county.

Individuals who choose to drive ATVs or UTVs on approved roadways must be at least 18 and have financial liability coverage in effect for the vehicle and carry proof of insurance. They are also required to have such a vehicle's headlamps lit while operating it on a highway, according to the state law.