SIOUX CITY -- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will make three stops in western Iowa on Feb. 23, beginning with an event at a coffee shop in Sioux City.
Hickenlooper just ended eight years as governor after winning terms in 2010 and 2014, and is investigating a run for the presidential position in 2020.
He will hold a meet-and-greet event at 10 a.m. at Pierce Street Coffeeworks, 1920 Pierce St., then follow that with stops later in the day in Carroll and Ames. Hickenlooper is a former mayor of Denver.
The number of city events by likely or actual presidential candidates is ramping up.
After the Saturday stop by California Congressman Eric Swalwell, the number will reach five, with Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, John Delaney and Andrew Yang having already appeared in Sioux City events in 2019.