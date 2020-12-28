Pottebaum exits Woodbury County Board of Supervisors after one term

"This time, I was running against a guy I have no respect for, who is a career politician," Pottebaum said of Taylor.

While the Woodbury County Democratic Party in October mailed out a publication addressing Taylor's residency issues, Pottebaum never seized on that as a campaign talking point.

"I could have blasted that all over, but then I would have lowered myself to his level," he said.

Woodbury County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger said Pottebaum's departure from the county board is lamentable, since he "was often the only voice of reason on the board."

"He was a strong steady voice on a board that often courted controversy over constructive progress. Marty was a good supervisor because he is one of the finest people this county has ever elected. I'm sure he will continue to serve the community in one way or another," Dumkrieger said.

Ung, a Republican from Sioux City, served four years on the board with Pottebaum. Ung said Pottebaum was "less aligned with the board's conservative direction" than Monson. Nonetheless, Ung said he had a good working relationship with Pottebaum.

"He's also been more of a team player than the liberal activists wanted him to be. Our line of communication was always open. While we strongly disagreed on a few issues, I never felt he had any personal animus towards me ... I do wish him well," Ung said.

