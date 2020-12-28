Pottebaum exits Woodbury County Board of Supervisors after one term

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors' weekly meeting Tuesday marks a departure for Marty Pottebaum, who now adds county supervisor to his list of former positions serving the public, along with police officer and Sioux City Council member.
"What I've always liked about being a public official, as a police officer and on the city council, I enjoyed serving the public. I thoroughly enjoyed serving the citizens," Pottebaum said in an interview before the meeting.
He described fielding calls from people living around the county, who wanted help with road repairs or other needs. Pottebaum said his chief role with those inquiries was directing people to the right county departments for resolution.
"People get frustrated with government," Pottebaum said.
"Ninety-five percent of county business is routine, pay the bills, keep the county moving," he said.
Pottebaum, 68, is head of security at Briar Cliff University. The Sioux Cityan was the only Democrat during his years on the county board, and said he was proud of an even-keeled approach to debating items in weekly Tuesday meetings.
"Being a 1-to-4 minority, I think I did a good job of being a team player," Pottebaum said, adding he particularly liked his 2020 working relationship with board Chairman Matthew Ung.
In his bid for a second, four-year term representing District 3, Pottebaum lost in November by almost 2,000 votes to Republican Jeremy Taylor. A former supervisor, Taylor will be sworn in at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Taylor resigned his prior county supervisor District 2 seat on Jan. 31, after a controversy over which of two homes in different districts constituted his legal residence. That came one week after vowing to fight in court the decision by the county's chief election official to cancel Taylor's voting registration over questions about his official address, concerning a second home he owned in District 3, from which Taylor later ran and won.
Pottebaum said he thought he might lose his initial race in 2016. In the general election, he narrowly won in a three-candidate field that also included Republican Brian Miller and Mark Monson, the incumbent supervisor who mounted an independent candidacy after losing to Pottebaum in the primary election.
That year, Pottebaum said he respected the GOP challenger, Miller, a former commander of the 185th Iowa Air National Guard Refueling Wing.
"This time, I was running against a guy I have no respect for, who is a career politician," Pottebaum said of Taylor.
While the Woodbury County Democratic Party in October mailed out a publication addressing Taylor's residency issues, Pottebaum never seized on that as a campaign talking point.
"I could have blasted that all over, but then I would have lowered myself to his level," he said.
Woodbury County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger said Pottebaum's departure from the county board is lamentable, since he "was often the only voice of reason on the board."
"He was a strong steady voice on a board that often courted controversy over constructive progress. Marty was a good supervisor because he is one of the finest people this county has ever elected. I'm sure he will continue to serve the community in one way or another," Dumkrieger said.
Ung, a Republican from Sioux City, served four years on the board with Pottebaum. Ung said Pottebaum was "less aligned with the board's conservative direction" than Monson. Nonetheless, Ung said he had a good working relationship with Pottebaum.
"He's also been more of a team player than the liberal activists wanted him to be. Our line of communication was always open. While we strongly disagreed on a few issues, I never felt he had any personal animus towards me ... I do wish him well," Ung said.