Power outage impacts few Sioux City polling place

SIOUX CITY – Three polling places lost power on Tuesday during voting but voting was not impacted.
Auditor Pat Gill said Unity Elementary, Perry Creek Elementary and Irving elementary lost power for a short time.
He said voting was still able to occur due to the voting machines running on battery power. The only thing that did not work was the printers for voter eligibility, but Gill said they were able to use paper eligibility.
Around 3,000 residents lost power around noon on Tuesday due to storms. By 3 p.m., most of the power had been restored.
Gill said election day voting has been good. This is the first election to occur since county redistricting occurred. The county normally keeps polling places the same every election, but due to the redistricting, many people were assigned to new polling places.
Gill said there have only been a few people arrived at the wrong polling places.
In the last comparable election -- the 2018 primary – there were 20,000 Election Day votes.
