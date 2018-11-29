Try 1 month for 99¢
Harry Hopkins Democratic Dinner - John Delaney
Congressman John K. Delaney, the first declared Democratic candidate for the 2020 presidential contest, speaks with people during the Woodbury County Democrats’ second annual Harry Hopkins Democratic Dinner at Carpenter’s Union Hall in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, October 21, 2017. (Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. John Delaney, a Democratic presidential candidate from Maryland, will campaign in Sioux City on Sunday.

The event marks Delaney's 20th campaign tour in Iowa, which is a frequent stop for presidential candidates, given the state caucuses that lead off the presidential selection process.

In a campaign press release, Delaney has set a 4 p.m. meet and greet at Jackson Street Brewing, 607 Fifth St.

Delaney most recently campaigned in Northwest Iowa in August, with some visits on a swing that completed his quest to campaign in all 99 Iowa counties in a year.

Less than a month after the 2018 general election, the 2020 field is in the process of being formed.

Other Democrats who are considering becoming presidential candidates are also coming to Iowa in other venues. One includes the Progress Iowa holiday party in Des Moines on Dec. 20, which is drawing U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley and U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, who is a native of Sac City, Iowa.

Earlier on Thursday, 2004 Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry said he is considering entering the race. The potential field includes Kamala Harris, Beta O'Rourke, Julian Castro and Kristen Gillibrand.

Republican President Donald Trump has held numerous rallies in his first two years of office and is raising money for a re-election campaign.

County and education reporter

