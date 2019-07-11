{{featured_button_text}}
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during Heartland Forum at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- In addition to attending a Sioux City candidate forum in Sioux City, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has planned two additional campaign stops in Northwest Iowa next week.

Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, will participate in a July 19 forum sponsored by AARP.

She will hold a town hall meeting in the Olsen Student Center of Morningside College in Sioux City, at 5:45 p.m. on July 18. On the morning of the forum, she will speak in Orange City, Iowa, at 10:15 a.m. at Prairie Winds Event Center, 908 Eighth St. Southeast.

Twenty Democratic presidential candidates have agreed to participate in AARP forums in five Iowa cities from July 15-20. The candidates in Sioux City will be Andrew Yang and Marianne Williamson, Beto O'Rourke and Warren. It is an invitation-only event for AARP members.

Warren was the first presidential candidate to speak in Sioux City this year, with a January event. Overall this year, Warren has made eight trips to Iowa, holding 37 events and visiting 29 cities.

