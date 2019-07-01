SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Tim Ryan will return to Sioux City on Tuesday, as he has slated a campaign appearance to discuss education.
On Monday, Ryan unveiled his education plan at the American School Counselor Association annual conference in Boston. He will spend Tuesday in two Iowa events to discuss the topic of education, in Mason City and also at 9 a.m. at Hardline Coffee, 611 Fifth St., in Sioux City.
Ryan, a congressman from Ohio, will also speak about education in Cedar Falls and Dubuque, Iowa, on Wednesday.
Previously this year in the area, Ryan spoke in Sioux City and Storm Lake on March 30, and returned for another city event on May 18. More than 20 Democrats are competing to become the party's nominee, as Republican President Donald Trump runs for re-election.