Primary election in southeast South Dakota will narrow field in 3 legislative races

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Voters in southeast South Dakota will trim the field of candidates for the state Legislature in the June 2 primary election.

Voters in South Dakota will cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting by mail began on April 17 in the state.

Union County Auditor Jackie Sieverding has encouraged all county residents to vote by mail, due to coronavirus concerns. All traditional eight county polling places will be open Tuesday, Sieverding said, and she is supplying face masks and gloves for people who don't bring them.

In South Dakota, voters elect two state representatives and one state senator from each of the 35 legislative districts.

The three competitive primary races on the ballot involve Republican candidates, in House Districts 16 and 17, along with Senate District 17. The top two vote-getters in the House races and the winner in the Senate contest will claim their party's nomination and advance to the November general election.

In Senate District 17, incumbent Arthur Rusch, of Vermillion, is aiming to hold off the challenge of another current Republican officeholder. State Rep. Nancy Rasmussen, of Hurley, is seeking to move from the House to the Senate.