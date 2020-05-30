Primary election in southeast South Dakota will narrow field in 3 legislative races

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Voters in southeast South Dakota will trim the field of candidates for the state Legislature in the June 2 primary election.
Voters in South Dakota will cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting by mail began on April 17 in the state.
Union County Auditor Jackie Sieverding has encouraged all county residents to vote by mail, due to coronavirus concerns. All traditional eight county polling places will be open Tuesday, Sieverding said, and she is supplying face masks and gloves for people who don't bring them.
In South Dakota, voters elect two state representatives and one state senator from each of the 35 legislative districts.
The three competitive primary races on the ballot involve Republican candidates, in House Districts 16 and 17, along with Senate District 17. The top two vote-getters in the House races and the winner in the Senate contest will claim their party's nomination and advance to the November general election.
In Senate District 17, incumbent Arthur Rusch, of Vermillion, is aiming to hold off the challenge of another current Republican officeholder. State Rep. Nancy Rasmussen, of Hurley, is seeking to move from the House to the Senate.
In House District 16, incumbent Reps. David Anderson, R-Hudson, and Kevin Jensen, R-Canton, are opposed by Bill Shorma, of Dakota Dunes. Coincidentally, those three men faced off in the 2016 primary, after Shorma, a former state senator, was term limited in that chamber.
In House District 17, the four Republicans who are looking to seize two spots are Sydney Davis, of Burbank, Charles Kludt, of Viborg, Richard Vasgaard, of Centerville, and Dan Werner, of Dolton.
District 16 covers Union County and part of Lincoln County, and District 17 includes Clay County.
There are no competitive Democratic Party primaries on Tuesday, as all Democrats running in Districts 16, 17 and 18 move onto the November ballot.
Here is a look at the candidates in each southeast South Dakota district who will advance to the November election.
SENATE DISTRICT 16: State Sen. Republican Jim Bolin, R-Canton, in a race where there is no Democratic candidate.
HOUSE DISTRICT 16: There are no Democratic candidates in the field to take on the two Republicans who advance out of the primary.
SENATE DISTRICT 17: Codylee Riedmann, a Democrat from Vermillion, and Gregory Baldwin, a Libertarian, from Wakonda, will compete with the Republican coming out of the primary.
HOUSE DISTRICT 17: Incumbent Rep. Ray Ring, D-Vermillion, Democrat Michelle Maloney, of Vermillion, and independent Caitlin Collier, of Vermillion, will face the two Republicans emerging from the primary.
SENATE DISTRICT 18: Jay Williams, a Democrat from Yankton, and Jean Hunhoff, a current Republican representative from Yankton who is seeking a shift to the Senate. The current senator, Craig Kennedy, D-Yankton, is not seeking re-election.
HOUSE DISTRICT 18: Incumbent Rep. Ryan Cwach, D-Yankton, Carol Williams, a Democrat from Yankton, and Mike Stevens, a Republican former state representative from Yankton.
1887 Corn Palace
The Huskers, 1891
Sioux City Corn Palace 1891
1889 Corn Palace
Electrical Supply Co. Exhibit
Electrical Supply Co. Exhibit
Corn Palace 1891
Goddess of Light 1890
Corn Palace 1890
Electric Fountain
Corn Palace display
1890 exhibit
Corn palace display 1890
1890 Corn Palace
Corn Cutter 1890
Sioux City Corn Palace 1891
Corn palace visitors
Corn palace 1891
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.