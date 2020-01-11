2020 priorities for Siouxland legislators include cutting taxes, education funding

SIOUX CITY -- Many of the 16 Siouxland legislators headed to Des Moines have tax relief, workforce development and education funding as top of mind as they head for opening of the session on Monday.

The Iowa Legislature remains in Republican control in 2020, as the session that is scheduled for 100 days through April beckons.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republicans, who hold majorities of 32-18 in the Iowa Senate and 53-47 in the Iowa House, say they want to build on 2018 tax-relief efforts and simplify areas of the code at a time the state budget has a surplus.

Democrats in particular are pointing to more education funding. At the Sioux City School District, school board members have sought more funding than the amount of supplemental state aid than the percentages of 2.06 percent, 1.1 percent and 1 percent of the last three years, and Democrats are saying they want higher percentages too.

+4 Journal's Newsmaker of Year: Steve King sees conspiracy behind his 2019 woes The congressman claimed some political foes sought to damage him, citing "folks behind the scenes that called the hit." He added: "I am the poster child for when the national media runs amok and misquotes someone ... It was absolutely strategized."

Thirteen of the 16 Siouxland legislators responded to a Journal request to share their top two legislative priorities for the year.

Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, District 3

1. IEP Behavioral Placement Study Bill