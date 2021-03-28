PROGRESS: Riverfront redevelopment in Sioux City moves forward

During a presentation to the Council, Tom Rogers, of SmithGroup JJR, said the bridge would need to be roughly 1,500 feet in length and 52 feet above the average elevation of the water. He showed the council several examples of pedestrian bridges, including the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in Omaha, which was completed in 2006 at a cost of $22 million, $19 million of which was funded by grants, and the 2,500-foot-long High Trestle Trail Bridge in Madrid, Iowa, which was completed in 2010 at a cost of $15 million. Eighty percent of the High Trestle Trail Bridge was funded through public grants.

"What we've seen is these are typically tied to some large federal grant to support them," Rogers said. "I think it would be important to move forward with design to engage both of the communities about what that pedestrian bridge should be."

The council has not yet made any decisions about the bridge.

Phase 1 of the project, which is entering its second year of construction and costs just under $6 million, includes the construction of the Stockyard Gardens, a small picnic shelter, Promenade Path and passive lawn spaces. Rogers said plans for Phase 2 of the project are expected to be wrapped up soon then go out for bid. Phase 2, which includes overlooks, a yoga lawn, a shade structure, Floyd Plaza and an interactive fountain, is budgeted at $5 million.