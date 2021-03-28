PROGRESS: Riverfront redevelopment in Sioux City moves forward

SIOUX CITY -- Plans to redevelop a large portion of the redevelopment in Sioux City continue to move forward.
A state board in September awarded the city a $400,000 Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grant for the first phase of the Chris Larsen Park riverfront development.
The city is upgrading the area along the Missouri River where the former Argosy riverboat casino was docked.
The first of three phases is expected to be mostly completed by this fall. The entire riverfront development project has a current price tag of $17.4 million and an end date of fall 2023.
A pedestrian bridge connecting Sioux City's riverfront with South Sioux City's Scenic Park has been floated as a potential iconic feature for the Chris Larsen development project. Whatever the iconic feature ends up being, a private fundraising campaign would have to pay for it.
Some projections have said the pedestrian bridge could cost $10 million. A landscape architect recently told the Sioux City Council that an estimated $15 to $20 million would need to be budgeted in order to move forward with the potential project.
During a presentation to the Council, Tom Rogers, of SmithGroup JJR, said the bridge would need to be roughly 1,500 feet in length and 52 feet above the average elevation of the water. He showed the council several examples of pedestrian bridges, including the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in Omaha, which was completed in 2006 at a cost of $22 million, $19 million of which was funded by grants, and the 2,500-foot-long High Trestle Trail Bridge in Madrid, Iowa, which was completed in 2010 at a cost of $15 million. Eighty percent of the High Trestle Trail Bridge was funded through public grants.
"What we've seen is these are typically tied to some large federal grant to support them," Rogers said. "I think it would be important to move forward with design to engage both of the communities about what that pedestrian bridge should be."
The council has not yet made any decisions about the bridge.
Phase 1 of the project, which is entering its second year of construction and costs just under $6 million, includes the construction of the Stockyard Gardens, a small picnic shelter, Promenade Path and passive lawn spaces. Rogers said plans for Phase 2 of the project are expected to be wrapped up soon then go out for bid. Phase 2, which includes overlooks, a yoga lawn, a shade structure, Floyd Plaza and an interactive fountain, is budgeted at $5 million.
The fountain, which would be located in Floyd Plaza, would be enclosed by a series of concrete blocks that people could sit or climb on, according to Rogers.