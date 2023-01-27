Proposed Sioux City CIP budget is $468 million for 5 years

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council will review some of the biggest spending segments proposed for the 2023-24 fiscal year budget, which includes $66.1 million for annual airport capital projects, annual infrastructure reconstruction, annual resurfacing and more.

The council members, during a daylong hearing Saturday, will get a first public review of the projects planned in the capital improvement program, or CIP, budget, which begins July 1.

The $66.1 million proposal is a decrease from the current budget year’s $99.9 million capital budget. Additionally, the $66.1 million is the first year of the proposed five-year CIP, which would spend $468.9 million over the fiscal years through 2024-28.

Over the combined five years, the CIP would direct $104 million to annual airport capital projects, $45.1 million to annual infrastructure reconstruction and $15.9 million to annual resurfacing.

The proposed FY 2024 CIP anticipates 49.8% use of the city’s debt capacity at the beginning of the year.

According to city documents, the program calls for the issuance of $23.3 million in new general obligation debt and payment of $24.2 million in existing general obligation debt. The proposed FY 2024 debt issuance and payments decrease the percentage of debt capacity used to 49.4%.

The documents state that the largest capital projects for Sioux Gateway Airport are typically runway reconstruction projects.

In FY 2024, a total of $3.76 million is being requested for annual airport capital projects. That budget includes terminal infrastructure improvements, design of Taxiway A realignment and replacement of jet bridge 2.

According to the documents, the projects are subject to receiving federal and or state funds that, on average, pay 90% of the cost with a 10% local match for federal projects and 50% to 100% of the cost with a 0% to 50% match for state projects.

The Sioux City Convention Center is seeking $500,000 in FY 2024 for building improvements. City documents state that Kalwall ceiling tiles in the atrium ceiling are failing and need to be replaced.

The Parks and Recreation Department is requesting $450,000 for stadium seat replacement at Lewis & Clark Park and $175,000 for caulking under seats in FY 2024, according to the documents.

“The Sioux City Explorers Ball Club and park are sources of community pride and joy. This project allows for the implementation of improvement programs to ensure a quality facility for future years,” the documents state.

Last September, the Sioux City Council, in a split decision, voted against a resolution adopting plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the replacement of 2,300 more plastic seats at the park.

The vote was 4 to 1, with Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore casting the lone vote in favor of the project, which the city’s engineer estimated would cost $433,727.

Before the vote, Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore told the council that the city budgeted around $135,000 to cover the replacement of 770 seats. Those seats were supposed to arrive last August, but Salvatore said they were still in production. Those seats are expected to be installed in the spring.

Last April, Explorers owner John Roost told The Journal the team might not play in the city-owned Lewis & Clark Park during the 2022 season if the city didn’t replace all 3,070 box and general admission seats. Roost said the deteriorating condition of the plastic seats presents a danger to fans and a financial liability for the team and city. The Explorers’ home opener went on as scheduled on May 17.

The events facilities department is requesting $300,000 for tuckpointing at the Tyson Events Center and $100,000 for LED lighting for the city-owned facility in FY 2024.

Plans call for a large chunk of the Tyson’s interior and/or exterior lighting to be knocked out in FY 2024, according to the documents.

“Our strategy has been to update sections of the building at a time to create a more energy efficient building,” the documents state. “Our tuck point project was pushed back a year after the cost exceeded the architect and our prices expectations.”