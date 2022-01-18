Public service is all in the family for new Sioux City councilman

SIOUX CITY -- Matthew O'Kane said his heart was racing and it felt like butterflies were flying around in his stomach, as he waited for a mid-October forum hosted by the League of Women Voters to begin.

The first-time Sioux City Council candidate turned to Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore, who was seated beside him at a desk in the Council Chambers, and asked, "How do you do this? How do you look so cool on the surface?"

Moore, who, at the time, was seeking his third four-year term on the council, relayed that an acting instructor once told him, "As soon as you lose the butterflies, you lose your drive."

"That was all it took. It was just Dan telling me that one thing. Instantly, everything settled into place," O'Kane recalled just days after he had been sworn into office.

The 35-year-old Sioux City native grabbed the third open seat on the council, narrowly beating Ike Rayford, another political newcomer, by just 66 votes in the Nov. 2 election. O'Kane replaced Pete Groetken, a retired Sioux City police captain who decided not to seek a third term on the five-member council.

Immediately after he was elected, the Sioux City Community School District K-12 virtual art teacher began making requests to sit down with city department heads. O'Kane not only participated in almost daily meetings until he took the oath of office on Jan. 3, he also visited a number of city-managed facilities, including the wastewater treatment plant, which he remembered touring as a child.

"It was really fun seeing that side of the city," he said. "Seeing how (the plant) has changed and how many more buildings there are was really neat."

Early influences

O'Kane was introduced to public service at a young age. His father, James D. O'Kane, a Sioux City Democrat, once served on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors and in the Iowa Legislature.

As a preschooler and, then, a kindergartener, O'Kane fondly remembers sitting at a large table during the supervisors' meetings and doodling with pens and pencils on an endless supply of paper.

"My dad would pick me up from school and I would go and just draw," said O'Kane, who went on to study art at both Western Iowa Tech Community College and Briar Cliff University, after graduating from West High School in 2005.

O'Kane gravitated toward encaustic, an ancient painting technique which combines beeswax, pigment and hardener. He was familiar with wax from skateboarding and candle making, a hobby his father taught him. O'Kane said he enjoyed carving into the side of wax as a child and rediscovered that love as a student at Briar Cliff.

O'Kane, who hasn't produced any encaustic works for a while due to the lack of a safe studio space, said some of the oldest surviving encaustic pieces are tomb portraits from Egypt.

"It is kind of finicky. You have to make sure that you have good ventilation. You gotta try really hard not to burn yourself," he said with a chuckle. "What I appreciate about encaustics is the work you make today is not what you're going to have 50 years down the road. What my instructor Nan Wilson from Briar Cliff taught me is every day you should rub your encaustic painting with your hand and, slowly, over time, it's going to be burnished clear wax."

It was also at Briar Cliff that O'Kane decided he wanted to deliver a choice-based art curriculum to students, which he said allows them to "kind of drive the learning." O'Kane taught elementary education in the South Sioux City Community School District before coming to the Sioux City Community School District to teach in its Virtual Institute for Brighter Education (VIBE) Academy, a fully virtual learning academy.

"If I have a student that comes up to me and says, 'I'm really interested in learning to work with makeup, then I'll teach a mini-lesson on makeup. If I have a student that says, 'I'm really interested in learning to sculpt with wire,' then I'll have a mini-lesson on different techniques that apply to sculpting with wire," O'Kane explained. "That way the kids are able to gravitate toward what they do. In a virtual setting, that's extremely valuable, because not every learner is going to have access to the same materials at home."

Family support

O'Kane said a teacher at West High School told him, "If you want to change your community, get involved in politics at the local level." He said that comment stuck with him.

In the years proceeding his city council run, O'Kane said his family members slowly ramped up their community involvement.

"They are incredibly supportive," he said. "It was something that we decided as a family a number of years ago that we wanted to be able to pay it forward."

He said his wife Leticia is "an incredible public servant" who volunteers with the Junior League of Sioux City, the Food Bank of Siouxland and the Siouxland Soup Kitchen.

"She's involved in a lot of organizations and she has instilled that attitude of public service on my children, which I am incredibly grateful for," he said. "She takes my oldest son Sampson to most of the volunteer events."

Sampson, 14, participates in the Mayor's Youth Commission and recently volunteered at Neighborhood Network Family Fun Night at Long Lines Family Rec Center. O'Kane said 6-year-old daughter Lunah is a "precocious young girl," while 4-year-old son Sheamus is a "ninja" who is likely laying the foundation for his own future council bid. Sheamus, who likes to don a light-blue clip-on tie printed with squares, campaigned on his father's behalf at Stella Sanford Child Development Center.

"He would go in and talk to his teachers and say, 'Hey, My dad's running for City Council,' and engage with the voters," O'Kane said.

O'Kane described being sworn in as "an emotional experience." Ten of his family members were there watching. After raising his right hand and reciting the oath, O'Kane embraced his mother, Linda O'Kane.

"It's not like accepting any other job offer. There's an implication that you were voted into that position and you've been accepted into that position," he said. "There's a lot of pressure on that moment. I think there's always when you're in the public eye."

O'Kane said he has "really big shoes to fill," since Groetken has "contributed so much to the community." He noted that he put a lot of pressure on himself for his first council meeting and read the council's rule book four times prior to it.

"I felt like I was very prepared. I had plenty of notes written down, questions that I wanted to ask and things like that," he said. "I felt like it went pretty smooth."

During the meeting, O'Kane and the other three council members in attendance cast votes to approve code changes for a cat café to open downtown and also advanced a local businessman's request to rezone property just west of North High School.

