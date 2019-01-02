SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors picked Keith Radig Wednesday to lead the five-member board in 2019.
Radig, a former Sioux City councilman was elected to his first term as a supervisor in 2016, will assume the board chairmanship for the first time. The Republican served as vice chairman last year.
The 2018 chairman, Republican Supervisor Rocky De Witt of Lawton, did not seek the post for another year.
The board voted 5-0 to appoint Radig as chairman after a brief discussion at Wednesday's meeting, the first of the new year. Republican supervisors Jeremy Taylor and Matthew Ung, who won re-election in the Nov. 6 election, also took the oath of office for their second, four-year terms Wednesday.
The drama over which of the five superiors would lead the board unfolded during board's first meeting of the new year.
Also sworn in to new four-year terms, running through 2022, were county Attorney P.J. Jennings, a Sioux City Democrat, and county Auditor Mike Clayton, a Salix Republican.
Since 2008, no board chair has served more than a one consecutive year, with members of the majority party agreeing to take turns holding the post. Following Wednesday's vote, Democrati Marty Pottebaum is the only current supervisor who has not been the chairman.
Taylor, the 2016 board chair, was elected as vice chair on Wednesday.
By a 4-1 vote, the supervisors last year denied a bid by Ung, the 2017 board chairman, to remain in that post for a second year. At the time, Ung urged his colleagues to drop the "attachment" to "always" rotate the leadership position.
In Woodbury County, the board chair is paid $40,554 annually, compared to $34,063 for the other four supervisors. In addition to presiding over the weekly meetings on Tuesdays, the chair also typically holds more power on the direction of county government and priorities.
