Radig faces challenge from McCormick for Woodbury County supervisor seat

SIOUX CITY -- Keith Radig is undefeated in three elections for seats on local governing bodies. But as the Sioux City Republican faces re-election to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors this year, he faces a stiff challenge this fall from a well-known Sioux City Democrat.
After serving seven years on the Sioux City Council, Radig was elected to his first four-year term on the county board in 2016. His Democratic challenger for the 1st District seat is Kevin McCormick, a former Sioux City police officer who was wounded in the line of duty eight years ago.
Early voting has been underway for weeks and the election is on Nov. 3. While supervisors are elected to represent specifically drawn districts, they are elected through countywide votes.
Radig began his aim on elective office nearly two decades ago, unsuccessfully seeking an Iowa House seat in 2002. Later, he won terms on the City Council in 2009 and 2013. He stepped down with a year left on his second term after he was elected to the board of supervisors. In the 2016 general election, he easily defeated incumbent Democrat Jackie Smith, nabbing 22,576 votes, compared to 18,713 for Smith.
"One thing, with this much time, you learn so much. I've just been who I am, and kept my promises," Radig said.
He added that after serving on the council and county board, he's learned how to read people, such as when is the time to lead or when to step back.
"I've made a lot of connections over the years, and I have a lot of knowledge on how to do things," Radig said.
McCormick. 42, is a third-generation law enforcement officer. He was a first-year police officer when he was shot in the head on April 29, 2012, during a routine traffic stop in the alley in the 1300 block of West Fourth Street. Jamal Dean sprang from the passenger seat of a car during the stop and fired eight shots at McCormick’s squad car, with one hitting McCormick.
(After an extensive manhunt, Dean was captured. He later pleaded guilty to a state charge of attempted murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.)
McCormick, who was treated at a local hospital, recovered from his wounds and returned to duty shortly after the shooting.
McCormick said he had pondered the next stage of his life, after retiring from the police department in November 2019, and he wanted it to be something by which he could "help shape the future of the community."
Support Local Journalism
As the last year played out, he began thinking of elective office, after being enthused by watching the strong embrace of Pete Buttigieg as a moderate Democratic candidate in the presidential race.
“This community opened up its arms to my family and I when we really needed it," McCormick said. "My motivation for running is to give back to the community that has been so good to me."
McCormick said he has a good skill set to be a supervisor, citing his integrity and ability to connect with others: "I've always been good at building relationships, uniting people."
McCormick said two chief issues will be to ensure that, especially during the novel coronavirus pandemic, that county residents know where to connect to mental health services, and he wants to expedite a five-year, $10 million plan to place gravel more thickly on county roads.
"That is a quality of life issue and a safety issue, because we are busing our kids on those roads," McCormick said.
McCormick pointed to several endorsements, including from Sheriff Dave Drew, who is a Republican, and the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Good Government Committee. He also cited reaching his goal of raising more than $28,000 this year, as shown in October campaign finance reports.
"The amount of support that has come from this community, I've got a good crack at this," McCormick said.
Radig, who has served as board chairman once over the last four years, said he expects to win: "I feel good about it. I get a very positive response when I meet people."
He added that McCormick seems to repeating a lot of the county issues that Radig is also citing, so that "shows I'm doing the right thing."
Radig said in every election, he runs on the goal of reducing property tax levy rates and boosting economic development. Beyond that, for 2020 he said a big push is to carry out the $10 million gravel road plans amid a lawsuit, and to make sure details toward building a $50 million jail are ably carried out by 2022.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.