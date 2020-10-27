Radig faces challenge from McCormick for Woodbury County supervisor seat

He added that after serving on the council and county board, he's learned how to read people, such as when is the time to lead or when to step back.

"I've made a lot of connections over the years, and I have a lot of knowledge on how to do things," Radig said.

McCormick. 42, is a third-generation law enforcement officer. He was a first-year police officer when he was shot in the head on April 29, 2012, during a routine traffic stop in the alley in the 1300 block of West Fourth Street. Jamal Dean sprang from the passenger seat of a car during the stop and fired eight shots at McCormick’s squad car, with one hitting McCormick.

(After an extensive manhunt, Dean was captured. He later pleaded guilty to a state charge of attempted murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.)

McCormick, who was treated at a local hospital, recovered from his wounds and returned to duty shortly after the shooting.

McCormick said he had pondered the next stage of his life, after retiring from the police department in November 2019, and he wanted it to be something by which he could "help shape the future of the community."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}