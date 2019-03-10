SIOUX CITY -- At a recent meeting, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors watched as county engineer Mark Nahra opened the first four bids for a bridge project.
With the lowest price at $152,000, Nahra prepared to announce the fifth and final bid.
"Do I hear $140 (thousand dollars)?" board chairman Keith Radig said right before Nahra opened the envelope.
"You got your wish," Nahra said, a few seconds later, announcing a bid of just over $147,000.
The scenario reveals much about Radig, who is a financial hawk pushing for limited spending and also has an irreverent side, often throwing out a joke as county issues get aired.
"You can be very serious in making decisions, but I still think humor is important," Radig said in a recent interview, citing his typical usage as "word play," including puns.
"Government in general is probably not everyone's idea of fun. You have to make it fun," he said.
Radig asserted there is so "little room for humor" in federal and state government, adding, "If you can't have fun in local government, where can you?"
It took Radig a little longer than he wanted to reach public office.
A rare twenty-something to run for the Iowa Legislature, he lost two consecutive House races in 2002 and 2004. But in 2009, he was elected to his first term on the Sioux City Council. Radig quickly established himself as a budget hawk on the five-member council, often casting the lone vote for initiatives he thought spent too much money or failed to reduce taxes sufficiently.
In the middle of his second council term, Radig ran for the county board. In the 2016 election, the Republican unseated veteran Democratic incumbent Jackie Smith.
In January, Radig was unanimously selected by his fellow supervisors to serve as the 2019 board chair.
Since 2008, no board chair has served more than a one consecutive year, with members of the majority party agreeing to take turns holding the post. The supervisors two years ago denied a bid by Matthew Ung, the 2017 board chairman, to remain in that post for a second year.
The 2018 chairman, Rocky De Witt, did not seek the post for another year. De Witt said Radig has now seen the additional work, in the form of email messages and phone calls, that comes with being chairman.
"I think Keith will do well," De Witt said.
Radig said he's up to the task of leading the board, which sets the budgets and oversees county departments. In addition to presiding over weekly board meetings on Tuesdays, the chairman also typically holds more power on the direction of county government and priorities. For those extra duties, the board chairman is paid $40,554 annually, compared to $34,063 for the other four supervisors.
Two months in, Radig said he's comfortable as chairman, setting the agendas and leading discussions on issues.
"I've gotten acclimated to the position. I think the meetings have gone smoothly," he said.
Radig noted the fiscal year 2019-20 budget has nearly been completed, lacking only the final public hearing and approval on March 12.
"It is not a bad budget," he said, but wished it had been leaner. Radig voted against adding new employee positions, including a deputy that was ultimately moved forward in a vote by the other supervisors.
Radig said while the property tax levy has gone down in recent years, property valuations have gone up, which he said has meant a "slow creep" in county property tax increases for some residents.
A native of Algona, Iowa, Radig turned 40 at the end of January. After graduating from Algona High School, he came to Sioux City in the late 1990s to attend Morningside College.
He left Morningside before finishing his sophomore year, veering to a film school in Orlando, Florida. He worked in television production and film editing in Minneapolis, but saw the low pay made it hard to get by financially.
Radig returned to Sioux City, where he worked for Glover Painting at the time of a notable restoration for the historic Orpheum Theatre in 2001. By the next year, he was an assistant manager at a Little Caesars pizza outlet. By age 23, felt ready to pursue a seat in the Iowa House.
Today, Radig works at least 45 hours at his job at Hom Furniture, then spends many more hours in his county position. Radig, who admits he doesn't sleep much, works on county business in the evenings after work and early in the morning after getting up.
"I've always been a real hard worker. To me, it doesn't seem that hard to juggle," said Radig, who added the home-work balance wouldn't work without his wife, Meredith, doing so much with their four children, ages 5 to 16.
Radig said his time on the council and county board show he works well with others. He wants each issue discussed at the weekly county meetings to get well aired, even if it is something he won't support.
The county departments are functioning well, he said: "We've got some very, very fine quality employees in the county. Whatever department you are looking at, people are well served."
Radig hopes quality of life advancements can get a toe hold in the county in his year as chairman. He mentioned two, including the possible launch of a park in which ATV's could be driven, so such vehicle riders won't otherwise tear up county gravel roads.
He also likes the idea of a kayak or tubing trail on the Little Sioux River in the vicinity of Anthon and Correctionville. He said people already use the river, so it wouldn't cost much to put some signage along the river showing distances traveled and other notable spots ahead.
"A kayak trail is low-hanging fruit. It is pretty cheap to do and can bring people to the county," Radig said.