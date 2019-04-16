SIOUX CITY -- Randy Feenstra, one of the three fellow Republicans looking to oust U.S. Rep. Steve King, brought in four times more campaign cash than the congressman over the first three months of the 2019-20 election cycle.
King's campaign organization reported he raised $61,666 for the first quarter, which trailed the $260,442 raised by Feenstra, a state senator from Hull, Iowa. Among the people who donated money to Feenstra was former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, who is now the U.S. Ambassador to China.
Additionally, in Republican candidate fundraising totals for the Iowa 4th congressional district race, Jeremy Taylor, a Woodbury County Supervisor who lives in Sioux City, raised $57,928, or just a few thousand below King.
The fourth Republican in the field is Bret Richards, a former mayor of Irwin, Iowa. There is no declared Democratic candidate in the field.
Federal candidates had to file campaign reports with the Federal Election Commission by Monday, covering fundraising from Jan. 1 through March 31.
Feenstra proudly noted the $260,000 in contributions marks the highest amount ever raised over the first quarter by any first-time Republican congressional candidate in Iowa. Feenstra's team said the money came from more than 500 contributions, with 88 percent of those coming from Iowa.
"Randy Feenstra raised four times the amount of money and has thirteen times the cash on hand of Congressman King. It’s proof that Iowa is ready for an effective conservative leader to represent the 4th district," Feenstra campaign manager Matt Leopold said in a statement.
Branstad gave a $1,000 contribution to Feenstra. Also donating money to him was former state Sen. Rick Bertrand, a Sioux City business developer who unsuccesfully ran in the 2016 against King. Bertrand gave $5,600 to Feenstra.
Taylor said his campaign cash came from 98 donors, of which 90 percent live in the counties of the 4th District. Additionally, Taylor said he pulled in money from previous King donors, who over prior elections combined to donate $114,500 to the congressman.
Looking at the campaign fundraising statistic called cash on hand, or money remaining to be spent after subtracting spending for the three-month period, Feenstra was the leader with $239,684.
Other cash on hand totals were $50,065 for Taylor and $18,385 for King, who lives in Kiron and was first elected in 2002.