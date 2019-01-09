HULL, Iowa -- State Sen. Randy Feenstra will attempt to upset the dynamics of Republican politics in Iowa, as he is readying a primary campaign to veteran Rep. Steve King in 2020.
Feenstra, of Hull, said he is opening a federal campaign committee. A campaign website -- feenstraforcongress -- went live Wednesday morning. Feenstra also opened a Twitter campaign account, reworking the prior account he had used as a state senator.
"What we've seen this past week from the new Democratic majority in Congress is appalling," Feenstra said in a statement. "They've made it clear that they want nothing less than to raise taxes to historic levels, ignore the rule of law and undue the successes made by President Trump. The President needs effective conservative leaders in Congress who will not only support his agenda, but actually get things done."
In the statement, Feenstra said he will open a federal campaign committee for the seat to be settled in November 2020.
Feenstra, who turns 50 in mid-January, was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2008, and his third term in the chamber runs through 2020, meaning he would have to give up his state Senate seat to run for Congress.
King narrowly defeated Democrat J.D. Scholten in November, his closest race since he first ran for Congress in 2003. The outspoken Republican came under fire in the closing days of the campaign for his support for far right politicians and parties with ties to white supremacy.
King, who lives in Kiron, handily won eight terms in years when the Northwest Iowa congressional districts had 50,000 to 70,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats.
The 4th District covers 39 counties in Northwest and North Central Iowa.