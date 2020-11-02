Record number of early votes cast in Woodbury County; officials take new steps to process them

SIOUX CITY -- The deluge of voting in the 2020 general election ends Tuesday, when the big contest is whether Republican Donald Trump wins re-election, or if Democrat Joe Biden can make Trump the first president since George H. W. Bush in 1992 to lose when seeking a second term.
The Tuesday voting at polls runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in South Dakota, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Iowa, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Nebraska.
There are a host of statehouse, congressional, county and city races in Siouxland, and early voting has been underway for weeks, as more than 93 million Americans have already voted.
With a record number of nearly 26,600 early votes being cast in Woodbury County, the chief elections official, Pat Gill, took some new processing steps in recent days, in order to be able to get them tallied more quickly on Tuesday evening.
"It is going well so far. I think it is going to work out well; I think we are going to have them all counted on time," Gill said Monday.
Gill said the much more than normal amount of early voting in the June primary election showed him that he would need a bigger place than the typical spot in the Woodbury County Courthouse to process all the mailed ballots for the much bigger November election. Therefore, he was glad to see the Iowa secretary of state was letting all counties have the opportunity to begin processing them early off premises, as a host of people have observed the process that began Saturday at the Sioux City Public Museum.
The ballots have been watched by a team of security officers since Saturday, and that oversight will continue into Tuesday, Gill said, to ensure safekeeping, until they get officially counted once polls close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Additionally, the processing was watched by 32 election officials, plus some Democratic and Republican party observers, as allowed by state law.
The early work involved the election workers taking the received ballots out of security sleeves that were inside the envelopes. Gill said that was being done to make sure they were properly signed on the sleeves or were not in some way damaged.
There were about 60 Woodbury County ballots found to be defective or in need of a signature, Gill said, so election workers have attempted to contact the people who sent them, to have the opportunity to return a new ballot by Monday or vote in person on Tuesday.
Gill said all the steps since Saturday are working well, "to give us a jump on the process," and so as many people as possible can vote in the important election.
He said the 26,534 early ballots cast in Woodbury County showed a phenomenal pent-up desire to vote this year, and it surpassed his September prediction of 24,000 and the all-time county record too. The largest total of early votes previously cast came in November 2016, with 19,927.
Of the amount of returned early ballots, 11,070 came from registered Republicans and 10,812 were from Democrats, while others came from independents and other political parties.
As of Monday morning, more than 1 million Iowans had requested absentee ballots and nearly 957,000 had been received back by county auditors. Additionally, a record number of Iowans are registered to vote, Secretary of State Paul Pate announced.
More than 90 percent of Iowa’s eligible population is registered to vote. Iowa has 2,095,581 active registered voters, and the previous high came in the months following the 2016 general election.
“Iowa is one of the top 10 states in the nation for voter registration and participation. I’m glad to see so many people engaged in the process heading into Tuesday’s general election," Pate said.
In Woodbury County, the 44 precinct polling places will be held in 30 different buildings in Sioux City and other towns, with some holding more than one precinct.
Beyond the typical county and legislative contests, 2020 is the infrequent even-numbered year in which not only are congressional positions on the ballot, but there are contests in all three Siouxland states for U.S. Senate seats.
Covering U.S. House seats, in the Iowa 4th District, incumbent Steve King was ousted in the Republican primary by state Sen. Randy Feenstra of Hull, who now faces Democratic nominee J.D. Scholten. In 2018, Scholten, of Sioux City, lost to King by just 3 percentage points.
