Record number of early votes cast in Woodbury County; officials take new steps to process them

Gill said the much more than normal amount of early voting in the June primary election showed him that he would need a bigger place than the typical spot in the Woodbury County Courthouse to process all the mailed ballots for the much bigger November election. Therefore, he was glad to see the Iowa secretary of state was letting all counties have the opportunity to begin processing them early off premises, as a host of people have observed the process that began Saturday at the Sioux City Public Museum.

The ballots have been watched by a team of security officers since Saturday, and that oversight will continue into Tuesday, Gill said, to ensure safekeeping, until they get officially counted once polls close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Additionally, the processing was watched by 32 election officials, plus some Democratic and Republican party observers, as allowed by state law.

The early work involved the election workers taking the received ballots out of security sleeves that were inside the envelopes. Gill said that was being done to make sure they were properly signed on the sleeves or were not in some way damaged.