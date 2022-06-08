Relief funding could cover $11.3 million in jail expenses

SIOUX CITY – The recreational area, medical area and HVAC are just a few of the areas of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center that could qualify for COVID-19 relief funding use, according to project managers.

Shane Albrecht of the Baker Group and Kevin Rost with Goldberg Group Architects, presented to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors potential areas American Rescue Plan Act relief funding could be used.

There were $11.3 million in costs identified that could be paid with ARPA funding including:

- $1.09 million for the indoor/outdoor recreation areas;

- $3.79 million for the intake and medical area;

- $527,078.65 for video arraignment in a small courtroom;

- $774,000 for 12 percent of the HVAC;

- $174,782.56 for video visitation space and;

- $4.10 million for Polyurea coated steel jail cells.

The supervisors have allotted $14.2 million in ARPA funding for the jail facility. Previously it was determined a one-time $10 million allowance of recovery funds to be spent on government services.

The supervisors asked those involved with the project to identify qualifying expenses the ARPA dollars could be used for in the new jail.

The Woodbury County plan was partially created by looking at Sarpy County in Nebraska on how they are qualifying expenses with ARPA dollars for their new jail.

Albrecht said the dollar amounts were based on the square footage and quantity as well as design fees. The recommended areas total more than the allotted $4.2 million so there was room for the outside auditing firm or county attorney to deny areas.

Rost determined 12 percent of the HVAC costs were for ventilation improvements, similar to how Sarpy County determined HVAC costs.

Rost said he along with Albrecht, LEC Authority Chair Ron Wieck and Dennis Butler, county finance director, felt the identified areas were appropriate for the ARPA funds and “easily justifiable based on our interpretation of the rules.”

Butler said at the next meeting he will present a letter to the board on which areas he believes are 99 percent applicable.

The board also previously directed Butler to research CPA firms to review the expense.

Butler presented a proposal for technical and advisory services for the Information Administration of American Rescue Plan Act Program and Master Services Agreement with UHY Consulting, Inc.

UHY Consulting from Columbia, Maryland is the firm assisting Sarpy County in their ARPA usage.

Supervisor Matthew Ung spoke with the Managing Director Jack Reagan. He said initially he did not want to use a consulting firm, but is now "warming up to the idea."

"One area that I think we need to consider that this sort of service is more important on the back end than the front end," he said. "After we approve a project or set out on a goal, there still needs to be public facing reporting."

Ung said a firm like this provides reports the board could post online and show what has been spent and approved on the ARPA funding allocation.

The County would pay the firm on a set hourly rate through 2024:

- $275 for partner;

- $200 for manager;

- $150 for senior and;

- $100 for staff.

The firm provided an example annual cost of $71,250.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.