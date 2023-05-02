SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — In early April, the long-touted Lewis and Clark Regional Water System officially began servicing Hull, Iowa and nearby Sioux Center.

Tuesday morning, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, recognized the development during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a Sioux Center utilities building.

"When I was Hull city administrator, I worked with local, state and federal officials to lay the groundwork to connect our families and businesses in Northwest Iowa to the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System," Feenstra said. "I'm proud that, 33 years in the making, our families, farmers, and main streets in both Hull and Sioux Center will finally be connected to Lewis and Clark and have access to clean, affordable water. I thank everyone who played an important role in making this day a reality."

Incorporated in 1990 and authorized by Congress in 2000, the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System, which has its administrative offices in Tea, South Dakota, began construction in 2004 on a system connecting 20 partners in Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota. The 337 miles of pipeline will provide water from wells tapping into an aquifer adjacent to the Missouri River near Vermillion, South Dakota, to 350,000 people in 15 cities and five rural water systems.

Hull and Sioux Center became the 16th and 17th partners to be hooked up to the system. As of now, Hull has reserved 400,000 gallons per day while Sioux Center has 600,000 gallons per day reserved. When the water system further expands its capacity, those numbers will increase.

In January 2022, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the system would get a $12 million grant from a state water quality initiative.

"(It) really does ensure that Iowans will be connected to clean drinking water," Reynolds said at the time.

The $12 million award from the state was directed toward constructing three pump stations by Lebanon, Larchwood and Hull, as well as a ground storage reservoir near Hull and adding pumps to the Dove Avenue pump station, according to a document from Lewis & Clark Executive Director Troy Larson.

System work was funded, in part, with allocations from the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021. At the time, two of Iowa's six-member congressional delegation — Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and former Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne — voted for the $1 trillion plan.