Rep. Randy Feenstra has no trouble winning second term in Iowa's Fourth Congressional District

HULL, Iowa — Tuesday night in Iowa was a clean sweep for Republicans in the state's four Congressional districts but none of them had as stress-free of a night as incumbent Rep. Randy Feenstra.

Feenstra, a first-termer from Hull, finished more than 102,000 votes ahead of Nevada, Iowa Democrat Ryan Melton (winning 67% of electoral share to Melton's 30%) and earned 180,000 more votes than the Liberty Caucus' Bryan Holder (Council Bluffs).

Feenstra led by double digits in the counties of Audubon, Boone, Buena Vista, Calhoun, Carroll, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson, Emmet, Franklin, Fremont, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Humboldt, Ida, Kossuth, Lyon, Marshall, Mills, Monona, O'Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Pottawattamie, Sac, Shelby, Sioux, Webster, Winnebago, Woodbury and Wright. Melton led in Story County, his home county and home to the Iowa State University campus, by about 3,000 votes.

In at least 15 counties, Feenstra won by 50 percentage points or more. The heavily-Republican Fourth District is the largest, geographically, in the state and includes cities such as Sioux City, Ames, Council Bluffs, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown and Spencer.

At a Tuesday night event at the Hull Public Library, Feenstra expressed appreciation for the voters who opted to send him back to Washington, D.C. for another two years and announced his plans for 2023.

"I deliver results for the Fourth District and for Iowa, and that's what I'll continue to do," Feenstra said. "I will be a passionate supporter for our farming community, for our small business and for our families. And that means getting inflation under control. It means securing our borders. It also means making sure that we become energy independent as a country."

Feenstra, a former state senator for 12 years, looks to past shifts in the state as a sort of reference point for what can happen in the nation's capital.

"I applaud our governor, our state senate and our Iowa House of Representatives. They show what can happen in a great state. And those are the things I take to Washington to try to change our nation. Just like we have changed Iowa over the last several years," Feenstra said.

Prioritizing

In the run-up to the election, Feenstra, a former head of sales for the Foreign Candy Company of Hull, said his top two priorities were inflation and immigration.

"Inflation is just crushing small business, crushing our producers and our families," he told The Journal in October. "Our families are sitting around the table trying to create a budget and trying to figure out how they’re going to pay for eggs, milk, cereal and all those other things."

As for immigration, Feenstra said at the time: "We have to secure our borders. We have to. We’re seeing it right now with two of the largest fentanyl busts ever in the history of the United States...It’s so key that we know who’s coming in and out of our borders."

Getting to this point

Earlier this year, King, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 18 years, touted a book called "Walking Through the Fire" where, among a myriad of critiques of fellow Iowa Republicans, he called Feenstra "an off-the-shelf state senator."

"He was about number five on their list of candidates that they tried to recruit," King said of Republican efforts to oust him following comments he made about white supremacy to the New York Times in 2019. "But he took the bait and so I don't know how you describe it any more gently."

During this cycle, Melton hammered Feenstra for "pushing for a federal abortion ban that has no exceptions" and for remarks about the "Jan. 6 insurrectionists (being) 'wonderful people that got carried away.'"

On the abortion issue, Feenstra said he's supported an array of ways to codify the Supreme Court's 6-3 reversal of Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case.

"I will support any bill to save the life of the unborn. I think life is so precious. You think about our Founding Fathers that were endowed by our creator to have life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," Feenstra said. "And my faith teaches me that we are created for a purpose and a reason."

As for the events of Jan. 6, 2021, Feenstra has said the "wonderful people" reference was about peaceful protestors at the U.S. Capitol and not a description of those who later stormed the building.

"We live in this free country that we have freedoms and liberties, freedom of speech specifically, and this group got carried away. And it’s sad, it’s a very sad day for our country," Feenstra initially told KCRG before issuing a clarification.

What's up next

As for this upcoming term, Feenstra laid out a plan for working to get legislation done while President Joe Biden is still in office and Congress looks to be divided.

"The bottom line is what the voters are saying. They are tired of paying the highest gas prices in 20 years. They're tired of paying the high utility costs, they're tired of spending all these dollars at the grocery store. Right? So we want results," said Feenstra. "And we're going to bring a budget that is balanced and making sure that the Biden administration has to decide whether they're going to vote with the people or go against the people."