SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to appear as the featured guest at Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra's third-annual Family Picnic on Saturday, May 13 at the Dean Family Classic Car Museum in Sioux Center.

The trip would be DeSantis' second to Iowa since the start of 2023 and his first to Siouxland. Feenstra, a Fourth Congressional District Representative in his second term, made the event announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Though DeSantis, a two-term incumbent hasn't officially declared as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election, polling averages from firms such as Morning Consult show him having the second-best support among GOP primary voters after former President Donald Trump.

In recent weeks, Trump has ratcheted up attacks on the presumptive candidate and called him an "average governor" leading a state "among the worst in the country" on crime and education.

DeSantis has mentioned the former president's arraignment on 34 counts related to hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels while also saying the case is political in nature and refusing to assist in Trump's "extradition" to New York to face charges.

Feenstra's event announcement comes two days after he hosted former South Carolina Governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at the Port Neal Welding Company in Salix, Iowa. In her appearance, the 2024 Republican presidential hopeful focused on foreign policy, the national debt and what she termed a "national self-loathing."

"The idea that people are saying America is bad or that it's rotten, or that it's racist. I was elected the first female minority governor in history. America is not racist. We're blessed. Our children need to learn to love America," Haley, a daughter of Indian immigrants, said.

In 2022, Haley was a speaker at the second iteration of the Feenstra Family Picnic.

At the time, when asked whether or not she would run in 2024, she said "If it looks like there's a place for me...I'll put 100% in." In terms of support, Morning Consult shows Haley at 4% among GOP primary voters while Trump is at 56% and DeSantis is at 23%. Mike Pence, the former vice president under Trump and speculated 2024 candidate, is at 4%. Pence was the main guest at the first Feenstra Family Picnic in July 2021.

When DeSantis visited Davenport and Des Moines in early March, he appeared alongside fellow Gov. Kim Reynolds and touted his record of banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory, prohibiting teaching of gender identity in elementary schools and bolstering "parents' rights," all of which have become flashpoints in the Iowa legislature in 2023.

"I always tell my legislators, 'You watch Iowa. Do not let them get ahead of us on any of this stuff,'" DeSantis said. At another turn, DeSantis said "Our state is where 'woke' goes to die."

That pair of stops came as polling from the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa showed about 42 percent of Iowa Republicans had "very favorable" views of DeSantis while 44 percent of Iowa Republicans feel that way about Trump. The data also showed Trump with a "very unfavorable" number of 8 percent. Only Pence had a higher number at 9%.

The 2024 Iowa Republican presidential caucuses are set for Tuesday, February 5, 2024.

Feenstra's event with DeSantis will begin at 11 a.m. and is scheduled to run until 1 p.m. DeSantis' wife, Casey, is expected to speak as well, as are Reynolds and Sen. Joni Ernst.