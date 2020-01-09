Republican challenger Bill Weld says Trump has 'king' aspirations during Sioux City campaign stop

SIOUX CITY -- Bill Weld, who faces long odds as a Republican challenging President Donald Trump for the party's nomination, said Thursday he's a good GOP alternative to a president he says sought election interference from a foreign country and demeans many groups of Americans.
"He wants to be crowned King Donald of the United States. Maybe he'll get away with it," Weld, a former two-term governor of Massachusetts said during a campaign stop in Sioux City Thursday.
Weld, 74, toured the Siouxland Community Health Center in Sioux City, then planned to stop in Denison later in the day.
"I think it is important for people to understand there is a choice for the Republican primary. There are distinct differences between me and Mr. Trump. I'm an economic conservative, I don't think Mr. Trump is," Weld said.
Weld noted he differs with Trump on key issues such as climate change.
"I think it is vitally important that we begin to prepare now to forestall catastrophic climate damage, which is going to happen if the polar ice caps are permitted to melt. It will not only be a rearrangement of all the coastlines, but it would be weather catastrophes of a scale we haven't imagined yet, and that is going to hit the Heartland hard as well."
Trump was elected in 2016 and is running for re-election. The Iowa caucuses, the first state contest in the presidential nominee selection system, will be held on Feb. 3.
Weld's stop was the first public campaign event in Sioux City for any of Trump's GOP foes. Another Republican running for president is former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh, who spoke in Sioux Center, Iowa, in October.
There are 14 Democrats competing for their party's nomination.
On Tuesday, Republicans decided to place only Trump's name on Wisconsin's primary ballot this spring, making it a challenge for any long-shot GOP candidates to run against him in the state. Weld said Trump's allies in many state Republican organizations have been working to clear the primary field, and he's decided not to challenge that with "lawsuits that I don't think will succeed."
Weld said he might be denied participation in about six primaries, but he expects in Iowa that people who want to caucus for him won't see roadblocks.
"My understanding is that if you are a Republican and you show up, you are pretty well permitted to join the caucus," he said.
Weld said he barely won the first Massachusetts governor position with 50.1 percent, then people supported him more handily above 70 percent for re-election. He contrasted that with how Trump in a July 2019 phone call sought "foreign interference" from the Urkranian president to investigate the son of Democratic rival Joe Biden.
The political furor that followed resulted in the U.S. House voting for articles of impeachment against Trump. Weld said the Republican-controlled Senate should follow the Democratic-controlled House with an expected upcoming January vote.
"I think they are grounds not just for impeachment, but for removal. It might be a handy thing for the country. We might be able to get on with our business. I say that, because I travel all over the country, and people are absolutely exhausted by the circus in Washington and the daily circus put on by Mr. Trump," he said.
Brian Dietrich, of Omaha, spoke to Weld as he entered the health center, and Weld obliged his request to sign some compotes from the 1976 bicentennial, as part of Dietrich's quest to get as many Massachusetts governor signatures as possible.
"I think his message is one of fiscal conservatism and social moderation. It might not have the star power of Trump. It is tough to knock off an incumbent," Dietrich said.