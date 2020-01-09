Republican challenger Bill Weld says Trump has 'king' aspirations during Sioux City campaign stop

Weld said he might be denied participation in about six primaries, but he expects in Iowa that people who want to caucus for him won't see roadblocks.

"My understanding is that if you are a Republican and you show up, you are pretty well permitted to join the caucus," he said.

Weld said he barely won the first Massachusetts governor position with 50.1 percent, then people supported him more handily above 70 percent for re-election. He contrasted that with how Trump in a July 2019 phone call sought "foreign interference" from the Urkranian president to investigate the son of Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The political furor that followed resulted in the U.S. House voting for articles of impeachment against Trump. Weld said the Republican-controlled Senate should follow the Democratic-controlled House with an expected upcoming January vote.

"I think they are grounds not just for impeachment, but for removal. It might be a handy thing for the country. We might be able to get on with our business. I say that, because I travel all over the country, and people are absolutely exhausted by the circus in Washington and the daily circus put on by Mr. Trump," he said.