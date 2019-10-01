KIWA Radio official Tom Traughber said Tuesday the five Republicans invited include incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King, Randy Feenstra, a state senator from Hull, Jeremy Taylor, a former state legislator from Sioux City, Bret Richards, a former mayor from Irwin, and Steve Reeder, a businessman from Arnolds Park.
KIWA will sponsor the forum on January 23, 2020, at Crossroads Pavilion Event Center in Sheldon. The public is invited to attend, and KIWA will broadcast the forum.
Traughber said he is "optimistic" all five Republicans will take part in the forum.
KIWA has not held a congressional forum or debate in past years. Traughber said the timing was right since it is a wide field and who serves in the 4th District seat is an important issue for Northwest Iowa residents.
A primary election in June 2020 will be the method to determine the Republican nominee.
The first hour of the forum will consist of questions posed by media panelists, while after a break, the a second hour will pose written questions submitted by residents of the district.
Later next year, KIWA officials plan to partner with the League of Women Voters to host a debate between the Republican and Democratic nominees who move onto the November ballot. The sole Democrat now running is J.D. Scholten, of Sioux City.
Scholten lost to King by 3 percent in the 2018 election for the 4th District position. King is the longest serving House member from Iowa, and his Republican opponents have said they could better represent the conservative agenda for people living in Northwest and North Central Iowa.
