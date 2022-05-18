Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra announces "Family Picnic" event with former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley

SIOUX CENTER -- At the first annual "Feenstra Family Picnic" in 2021, the House member from Hull hosted former-Vice President Mike Pence. This year, first-term Congressman Randy Feenstra's announced that another Trump administration official will appear onstage with him.
"I'm thrilled to announce Ambassador @NikkiHaley will be joining us for my 2nd annual family picnic on June 30!" Feenstra tweeted out this week. Haley served as the 29th U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 until 2019. Prior to her time with the White House, Haley served as the first female governor of South Carolina for six years.
The event, held in the Dean Family Classic Car Museum at 2856 St. Andrews Way in Sioux Center, is scheduled for Thursday, June 30 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. For children 18 and younger, the event is free. Admittance for other individuals starts at $50 and goes up to $5,800.
Former Vice President Mike Pence flips a few burgers at the barbecue with Rep. Randy Feenstra, right, during the Feenstra Family Picnic at the Dean Classic Car Museum in Sioux Center, Iowa, July 16, 2021.
U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra speaks during his first Feenstra Family Picnic at the Dean Classic Car Museum in Sioux Center on July 16. Feenstra, a Hull Republican, announced Wednesday he will run for a second term in the House.
Recently, Feenstra has proposed legislation regarding the baby formula shortage and tweeted support for a potential overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.
In the case of the former, Feenstra proposed the Formula Act, which he says would direct the FDA to establish and communicate to Congress clear standards by which it domestically regulates infant formula. "(It's) dire," Feenstra said. "Threatening babies who rely on formula for their health and development."
As for the possible decision from the highest court in the land, Feenstra said on Twitter: "For nearly half a century, the #RoeVWade decision has allowed for the destruction of innocent life in America...I am incredibly encouraged that the Supreme Court appears to finally recognize the injustice this misguided decision has caused."
