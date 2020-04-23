Republican Super PAC to pour in $100,000 for Randy Feenstra's bid to oust Steve King

Defending Main Street, a 527 independent-expenditure Super PAC, notes it has a successful track record of backing GOP campaigns. In 2016, the organization's candidates won 11 of 12 general election contests, and in 2018, a cycle in which Democrats took control of the House, the group won 5 out of 7 general election races.

The organization's support adds to Feenstra's financial advantage in the GOP primary. In the first quarter of this year, Feenstra raised $122,871, dwarfing the $42,917 that King brought in during the January to March period.

Feenstra ended the quarter with $415,651 available to spend on campaign activities, while King had just $26,773 in cash. Since mid-March, Feenstra has been the sole candidate running television ads in the Sioux City market, the largest of the 39 counties of the 4th District. His team said those media buys will continue up to the June 2 primary.

King's other Republican challengers include Jeremy Taylor, a former Woodbury County supervisor from Sioux City; health care official Bret Richards, of Irwin; and businessman Steve Reeder, of Arnolds Park.