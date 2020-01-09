You are the owner of this article.
Republican Weld in Sioux City says impeachment fits for Trump, who has 'king' aspirations
Bill Weld

Brian Dietrich, of Omaha, asked Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld, a former governor of Massachusetts, to sign some compotes from the 1976 bicentennial, in a stop at the Siouxland Community Health Center, in Sioux City, on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

 Bret Hayworth, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Bill Weld, one of a few Republicans running with long odds against President Donald Trump, said Thursday he's a good alternative for the man who sought election interference from a foreign country and demeans many groups of Americans.

"He wants to be crowned King Donald of the United States. Maybe he'll get away with it," Weld said.

Weld, a former two-term governor of Massachusetts in the 1990s, toured the Siouxland Community Health Center in Sioux City, then planned to stop in Denison, Iowa.

"I think it is important for people to understand there is a choice for the Republican primary. There are distinct differences between me and Mr. Trump. I'm an economic conservative, I don't think Mr. Trump is," Weld said.

"I also have different thoughts on issues such as climate change. I think it is vitally important that we begin to prepare now to forestall catastrophic climate damage, which is going to happen if the polar ice caps are permitted to melt. It will not only be a rearrangement of all the coastlines,  but it would be weather catastrophes of a scale we haven't imagined yet, and that is going to hit the Heartland hard as well."

Trump was elected in 2016 and is running for re-election. The Iowa caucuses, the first state contest in the presidential nominee selection system, will be held on Feb. 3.

Weld's stop was the first public campaign event in Sioux City for any of Trump's Republican foes. Another Republican running for president is former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh, who spoke in Sioux Center, Iowa, in October. There are 14 Democrats competing for the presidency.

Brian Dietrich, of Omaha, spoke to Weld as he entered the health center, and Weld obliged his request to sign some compotes from the 1976 bicentennial, as part of Dietrich's quest to get as many Massachusetts governor signatures as possible.

"I think his message is one of fiscal conservatism and social moderation. It might not have the star power of Trump. It is tough to knock off an incumbent," Dietrich said.

