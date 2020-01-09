Republican Weld in Sioux City says impeachment fits for Trump, who has 'king' aspirations

SIOUX CITY -- Bill Weld, one of a few Republicans running with long odds against President Donald Trump, said Thursday he's a good alternative for the man who sought election interference from a foreign country and demeans many groups of Americans.

"He wants to be crowned King Donald of the United States. Maybe he'll get away with it," Weld said.

Weld, a former two-term governor of Massachusetts in the 1990s, toured the Siouxland Community Health Center in Sioux City, then planned to stop in Denison, Iowa.

"I think it is important for people to understand there is a choice for the Republican primary. There are distinct differences between me and Mr. Trump. I'm an economic conservative, I don't think Mr. Trump is," Weld said.