SIOUX CITY -- Bill Weld, one of a few Republicans running with long odds against President Donald Trump, said Thursday he's a good alternative for the man who sought election interference from a foreign country and demeans many groups of Americans.
"He wants to be crowned King Donald of the United States. Maybe he'll get away with it," Weld said.
Weld, a former two-term governor of Massachusetts in the 1990s, toured the Siouxland Community Health Center in Sioux City, then planned to stop in Denison, Iowa.
"I think it is important for people to understand there is a choice for the Republican primary. There are distinct differences between me and Mr. Trump. I'm an economic conservative, I don't think Mr. Trump is," Weld said.
"I also have different thoughts on issues such as climate change. I think it is vitally important that we begin to prepare now to forestall catastrophic climate damage, which is going to happen if the polar ice caps are permitted to melt. It will not only be a rearrangement of all the coastlines, but it would be weather catastrophes of a scale we haven't imagined yet, and that is going to hit the Heartland hard as well."
Weld's stop was the first public campaign event in Sioux City for any of Trump's Republican foes. Another Republican running for president is former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh, who spoke in Sioux Center, Iowa, in October. There are 14 Democrats competing for the presidency.
Brian Dietrich, of Omaha, spoke to Weld as he entered the health center, and Weld obliged his request to sign some compotes from the 1976 bicentennial, as part of Dietrich's quest to get as many Massachusetts governor signatures as possible.
"I think his message is one of fiscal conservatism and social moderation. It might not have the star power of Trump. It is tough to knock off an incumbent," Dietrich said.
Supervisor Keith Radig disagreed with Jeremy Taylor, saying, "I am not one to push this off." Radig and another member of the board said a delay would increase the possible cost of the jail past $50 million.
Jeremy Dumkrieger said a campaign staffer recently told him members of that team were discussing which candidate he would likely support. "They couldn't figure it out," he said. "To me, that is my greatest accomplishment as chairman so far."
This week's show covers the newsmaker mark for Congressman Steve King and assessing the state of the Democratic presidential candidate field, including a scattershot “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” reference, one month from the Iowa caucuses.
Riverside Boulevard would be re-striped with one lane in each direction and a continuous center turn lane. Both through lanes will be 12 feet wide, along with a 14-foot-wide center turn lane and five-foot shoulders on both sides.
In an hour-long talk with the Journal's editorial board, Klobuchar made many mentions of times she's worked with Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, of Iowa, on common sense measures such as laws governing farm bankruptcies.
The congressman claimed some political foes sought to damage him, citing "folks behind the scenes that called the hit." He added: "I am the poster child for when the national media runs amok and misquotes someone ... It was absolutely strategized."
Keith Radig, the 2019 chairman, endorsed the move, introducing the motion to name Ung chairman. Two years ago the board denied a bid by Ung to remain chair for a second year. At the time, Ung urged an end to "always" rotating the chair's seat.
