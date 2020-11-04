 Skip to main content
Republicans hold seats in Iowa House Districts 4, 11, 18
Republicans hold seats in Iowa House Districts 4, 11, 18

Iowa Capitol Building

The Iowa Capitol in Des Moines is shown in a June 2018 file photo.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Republican incumbents in several Siouxland districts saw off Democratic challengers Tuesday to hold their seats.

Skyler Wheeler

Wheeler

In District 4, State Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, won his third two-year term, beating Bjorn Johnson, a Democrat from Ireton, 82 to 18 percent. The district, which covers most of Sioux County and some neighboring jurisdictions, is heavily Republican.

In Iowa House District 17, the same two candidates squared off for the fourth time in 12 years, and the result was the same as each previous matchup.

Matt Windschitl

Windschitl

As of midnight Wednesday, GOP Rep. Matt Windschitl, of Missouri Valley, was leading Democratic challenger Jan Creasman, of Woodbine, 76 percent to 24 percent, with three of four counties reporting.

Creasman previously lost to the Republican incumbent in 2008, 2016 and 2018. Windschitl, first elected to the House in 2006, has served as a House assistant majority leader and speaker pro tem.

Gary Worthan

Worthan

Incumbent Rep. Gary Worthan defeated Sara Huddleston, a Storm Lake Democrat, in Iowa House District 11.

Worthan, a Republican from Storm Lake, won his eighth term by garnering 66 percent of the vote to Huddleston's 34 percent. 

Steven Holt

Holt

State Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, defeated Democrat Damon Hopkins, of Dunlap, in the Iowa House District 18 race.

Holt got 73 percent of the vote to Hopkins' 27 percent.

