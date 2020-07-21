Republicans pick Gigaroa to run against legislator Hall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- State Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, no longer has a cleared path to re-election victory in November, as local Republicans picked a nominee for the ballot.

Meeting in a special panel on Tuesday, some members of the Woodbury County Republican Party Central Committee selected Ernie Gigaroa, Sioux City, to be on the ballot for Iowa House District 13.

Gigaroa, 54, is the son of a lifelong Democrat, but in his adult life he was attracted to the Republican Party and its principles.

He is a U.S. Navy veteran and served in the Iraq War. Gigaroa was injured on his way to Afghanistan and said it has been difficult getting the benefits he is entitled to from the Veterans Administration. Other Iowans have had similar problems, he said.

"I'd like to help make changes for the veterans and other people here, too," Gigaroa said.

This is Gigaroa's first run at elective office, among other issues, he wants to work to raise the income of Iowans.