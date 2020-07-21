Republicans pick Gigaroa to run against legislator Hall

SIOUX CITY -- State Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, no longer has a cleared path to re-election victory in November, as local Republicans picked a nominee for the ballot.
Meeting in a special panel on Tuesday, some members of the Woodbury County Republican Party Central Committee selected Ernie Gigaroa, Sioux City, to be on the ballot for Iowa House District 13.
Gigaroa, 54, is the son of a lifelong Democrat, but in his adult life he was attracted to the Republican Party and its principles.
He is a U.S. Navy veteran and served in the Iraq War. Gigaroa was injured on his way to Afghanistan and said it has been difficult getting the benefits he is entitled to from the Veterans Administration. Other Iowans have had similar problems, he said.
"I'd like to help make changes for the veterans and other people here, too," Gigaroa said.
This is Gigaroa's first run at elective office, among other issues, he wants to work to raise the income of Iowans.
No Republican filed by the primary election deadline on March 13 for the District 13 position. However, Iowa election laws say entrants can later get on the ballot, as county political parties have until later in the summer to hold special conventions to name a nominee.
Until Tuesday, in Iowa House districts with Sioux City territory, two incumbents had no challengers, with Republican Jacob Bossman in District 6 and Hall in District 13. So far, Democrats have not held a session to select a nominee to take on Bossman.
Hall was first elected to the House in 2010, and has won five terms.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.