Republicans Wheeler, Worthan, Windschitl, Holt retain seats in Iowa House

SIOUX CITY -- Republican incumbents in several Siouxland districts saw off Democratic challengers Tuesday to hold their seats.

In District 4, State Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, won his third two-year term, beating Bjorn Johnson, a Democrat from Ireton. Wheeler won 13,141 votes to Johnson's 2,868, a margin of 81.9 percent to 17.9. The district, which covers most of Sioux County and some neighboring jurisdictions, is heavily Republican.

In Iowa House District 17, the same two candidates squared off for the fourth time in 12 years, and the result was the same as each previous matchup.

GOP Rep. Matt Windschitl, of Missouri Valley, earned 11,376 votes -- 75.5 percent of the vote -- to 3,676 for Democratic challenger Jan Creasman, of Woodbine.

Creasman previously lost to the Republican incumbent in 2008, 2016 and 2018. Windschitl, first elected to the House in 2006, has served as a House assistant majority leader and speaker pro tem.

Incumbent Rep. Gary Worthan defeated Sara Huddleston, a Storm Lake Democrat, in Iowa House District 11.

Worthan, a Republican from Storm Lake, won his eighth term by garnering 65.8 percent -- 8,412 votes -- to Huddleston's 34.1 percent -- 4,364 votes.